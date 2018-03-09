Pay Attention and Look out for Motorcycles. If You Don’t You Could Kill Ryan Reynolds 

Tobacco Motorwear, a locally based Los Angeles motorcycle apparel manufacturer of kevlar lined jeans (and other abrasion resistant garments), have put together a humor-filled but serious public service announcement featuring a number of Los Angeles-based motorcyclists. The message is simple, it hopes more automotive drivers keep an eye out for motorcyclists because if you don’t, you could kill actor, funny man, and sexiest man alive, Ryan Reynolds.

Riding a motorcycle is inherently more dangerous than driving a car and while motorcyclists take on a greater responsibility to make ourselves visible and anticipate the actions of other drivers, we are not superhuman. We need automobile drivers to be more aware of their surroundings too.

You cannot tell but this is Ryan Reynolds riding his Ducati Sport Classic 1000 in New York. All motorcyclists look similar to one another and when we are fully geared up, we all look as sexy as Ryan Reynolds.

Yes, that’s right, Ryan Reynolds. The guy that plays the funniest and most badass Marvel character, Deadpool rides motorcycles and he loves them. Granted we may not all be as sexy, comedic, or financially blessed as Ryan Reynolds, we all share that one common and deep bond: the love of the ride.

We hope that this cheeky and fun PSA helps encourage drivers to look twice and thrice for motorcycles out on public roadways. Motorcyclists are naturally harder to see due to their smaller profile and with the majority of drivers constantly checking mobile devices, the need to be more aware of one's surroundings is critical.

Motorcyclist must exercise caution and not ride recklessly. We’re acknowledging our vulnerability and hoping drivers will help look out for us and keep us safe too. We’re all in this together. Let's #RideMoreWreckLess