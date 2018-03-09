Ducati Celebrates 25 Years of the Monster With Parade in France

The bike that kicked off the naked bike phenomenon is getting the recognition it deserves.

By Eric Brandt
Guido De Bortoli/Getty Images for Ducati

In 1993, Ducati started something of a revolution in motorcycles. It launched the Ducati Monster which kicked off the naked motorcycle craze that’s still spreading throughout the industry today, a quarter-century later.

Ducati is proudly celebrating 25 years of the Monster with a parade dedicated to the naked bike. It’s taking place on the Paul Ricard circuit in La Castellet, France near the southern coast during the Sunday Ride Classic on March 24. The Monster rally is open to anybody who rides a Monster, but nobody who doesn’t.

A ticket for one rider starts at 20 euros ($25) or if you want to bring a passenger the price doubles to 40 euros ($49). Tickets include access to the event, a parking space for your monster, two laps around the track, and a special Monster 25th-anniversary t-shirt (your passenger gets one too if you bring one). If you want to go, you can register here.

The Ducati Monster is a bike worth celebrating and it’s good to see it get the recognition it deserves.

