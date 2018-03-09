Ducati Celebrates 25 Years of the Monster With Parade in France

In 1993, Ducati started something of a revolution in motorcycles. It launched the Ducati Monster which kicked off the naked motorcycle craze that’s still spreading throughout the industry today, a quarter-century later.

Ducati is proudly celebrating 25 years of the Monster with a parade dedicated to the naked bike. It’s taking place on the Paul Ricard circuit in La Castellet, France near the southern coast during the Sunday Ride Classic on March 24. The Monster rally is open to anybody who rides a Monster, but nobody who doesn’t.