Smokejumping with the 2017 Ducati Desert Sled

A few years ago, I stopped riding motorcycles. I’m not sure why. I’d taken my lumps and fractures on my bumblebee yellow-and-black Yamaha YZ80 as a kid, sent a friend’s Honda 125 off a cliff, and even walked away from a comically violent high-siding on a Kawasaki KLR650 on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

Eventually, I felt like enough was enough. NYC traffic seemed to be getting more antagonistic. I was having kids. My own physical well-being was suddenly something I cared about.

But time passes. My kids aren't babies anymore. this summer, on a whim, I tested out the Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer, which the good people of Ducati were nice enough to loan our staff. I made it just three blocks from the office, hunched over the gas tank and shifting up to third gear, listening the lovely metallic thrum of the air-cooled 803-cc L-Twin Desmo engine rang in my ears, when I knew I was going to start riding again.

I passed a platoon of prisoners in orange jumpsuits. They were loading a laundry truck outside the federal prison. I goosed the throttle and downshifting the 6-speed transmission. That sound… The prisoners all stopped and watched, and the intensity of their yearning reached me. We were all thinking the same thing: I want to escape on that motorcycle.

So I did. All the way to Big Sur, the most beautiful place in California.

Ducati had left me a Desert Sled in the parking lot of my hotel. A member of the Scrambler family, the Desert Sled is taller and tougher than the Icon and the Cafe Racer. With it’s white tank, brass spokes and piping, and its agro posture, there's something irresistable about this bike. It's inspired by the custom SoCal scramblers of the 1960s and ‘70s that buzzed the inland dunes, and it's built to withstand irresponsible behavior and the consequences of poor decision making—things I'm quite good at. It made me want ride it like I rode that old, indestructible YZ80 when I was 13.

So I started looking for a place in Monterey to go offroading. The day after I landed, I was standing in line at a CVS in Carmel when I met a firefighter who was behind me with a shopping cart full of bottled water. He looked at the motorcycle helmet in my hand—an Arai Corsair X.

“What are you riding?”

“That Ducati out there,” I said, gesturing to the parking lot.

He craned his neck. “Sweet.”

“Know any cool secret places to get it dirty?”

“I do,” he said. He started talking about the huge fire here a couple years ago that destroyed much of the region. To battle it, the firefighters carved roads deep into the forest. They’re rough, he said, barely roads at all. “Problem is, you can really only get there on foot.”

I felt emboldened. “Well, this is the kind of bike that can go places you can only reach on foot.”

So the next morning, carrying map the firefighter drew hastily on a page in my notebook—I rode down Highway 1 through a heavy mist. It was early, and I’d been up late reading about the big fire. Sometime on July 22, 2015, someone built a campfire in Garrapata State Park, just east of Highway 1 near Big Sur. On the coast, the mountains collide with the Pacific so dramatically It’s a paradise of coast redwoods, white alders, big leaf maples, and forests of ferns taller than a Sasquatch.

Further inland, the trees turn to coyote brush and sage. Old cattle grazing grasses sweep through meadows. It's dry and sunny once you clear the redwoods and the hills that tumble so dramatically into the Pacific. The summers on California’s central coast are dry and hot. When you ride, or hike, into Big Sur, always bring water and lip balm.

And don’t light fires.

The fateful campfire of 2015 spit out a tinder that carried to something dry enough that set it off. Before sunrise the next day, the dark forest was aglow. The fire burned for weeks. At its height, there were 510 fire engines, 51 water tankers, 72 bulldozers, 17 helicopters, six air tankers, and nearly 6,000 firefighters mobilized in shifts, trudging up Carmel through Valley, along old logging roads and new fire breaks that were carved into the steep valley walls.