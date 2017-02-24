Porsche Development Driver Goes Carrera Cup Racing

Lars Kern will be contesting the 2017 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia championship with the Porsche Centre Melbourne Motorsport team. Kern will be joining Marc Cini, current driver of the team's sister car. Cini and PCM Motorsport have years of experience in Carrera Cup Australia, and should be able to get Kern up to speed nearly instantly in this new chapter of his career.

Kern's isn't a name known by many, but he's likely done more laps in a Porsche than any other driver, and is responsible for Porsche's current lineup driving experiences. Lars Kern has been deeply involved in testing and developing the 718 twins, the new Panamera, various iterations of 911, and even helped out with the new mid-engine 911 RSR racing car. You may not know his name, but you'll know his achievements, including the fastest production sedan lap of the Nurburgring (7m38s in a Panamera Turbo), as well as the first production SUV lap of the same track in under 8 minutes (7m59s in a Cayenne Turbo S).

Prior to his time at Porsche, Kern had experience racing various sports cars, touring cars, and rally cars. He is well known within Porsche as a man that can turn a solid lap time and reliably return that car to the pit lane without a scratch. If he can continue with good marks in wheel-to-wheel racing, he might just be a serious title contender.

Lars Kern: