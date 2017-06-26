Porsche Finds More Beautiful Roads In Australia

In their continuing quest to find the best driving roads in the world, Porsche has again teamed up with travel blogger Courtney Scott and headed down under. If you want to head into the crazy wide wilderness of Australia, it's not a bad idea to have a Porsche Macan GTS on hand. Not only will it be able to handle the roads and the elevation changes easily, and the ride height is enough that it wouldn't have a problem if the roads got a little rough (a local commented on the video that it was a sin to waste these roads on a Macan, so perhaps a Carrera would be the better choice?). Head straight to Sydney and set your navigation northward to enjoy the sights and roads ahead.