Porsche Discovers Another Excellent Driving Road In Vietnam

Of course, the car chosen for this particular route is a gorgeous Carmine Red Porsche Macan GTS. If you need to tote three friends along for this beautiful drive, and you need to fit some of their stuff, there isn't a much better choice than a Macan. We're not sure what wizardry Porsche manages to employ to make it happen, but the Macan GTS feels more like a larger and heavier Cayman than any compact utilitiy vehicle we've ever driven. While it won't be rolling through the wilderness off-road, the GTS has a phenomenal PDK transmission and on-road handling chops that make it pretty desirable even when the road folds in on itself up the side of a mountain. While our first choice for a winding road like this would always be a sports car, the Macan GTS is about as close to a sports car as you can get while still being useful for long trips with multiple friends.