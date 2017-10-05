Boeing Just Bought Drone Company Aurora Flight Sciences

Boeing is in the process of purchasing drone-manufacturer Aurora Flight Sciences, the companies announced Thursday.

According to Popular Mechanics, the appeal for Boeing here is to garner as many experts in certain advanced aviation concepts, such as vertical take-offs for passenger drones, in both unmanned and autonomous planes.

Boeing hasn't disclosed how much it paid for Aurora, which started up in 1989, but from what we know of drone company, this is a smart move. Aurora has been a significant competitor to other giant organizations in UAV industry, such as NASA and DARPA.

According to Aviation Week, Aurora has been snatching up huge research projects from underneath the competition’s feet, including Lockheed Martin's, and yes, even Boeing's. For the latter to consume Aurora makes strategic sense.

One of those aforementioned wins by Aurora came last year, when the company beat Boeing to acquire a DARPA contract related to vertical take-offs for a plane called the XV-24A LightningStrike. The vehicle had 24 fans and transformed mid-flight. Let’s take a look at the plane Aurora worked on, to get a clearer sense of why the company is so appealing to Boeing.