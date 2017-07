National Geographic's Best Drone Photos of 2017

Some of these shots are absolutely fascinating, and completely in line with the standards that National Geographic has set with its "best of the year" selections. It would be difficult to choose a winner here, but if you're curious as to what we here at The Drive Aerial think is the most visually interesting, just think about which photograph we chose as a header for the article. That's not to say the others aren't gorgeous. All photographers involved should be immensely proud of themselves for not only capturing these incredible photos, but for getting the attention of National Geographic and its editors.

Head on over to Dronestagram for more photographs taken by unmanned aerial vehicles, and stay tuned for any further snapshots that National Geographic may be promoting in this second half of 2017. Surely, somebody out there can make it onto one of these lists. Could that be you? Get out there and capture something beautiful—maybe next time it could be you and your work that we get to write about.