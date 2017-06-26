Oscar Mayer Adds 'WienerDrone' to Wienermobile Fleet 

What do sausages and drones have in common? Well, this upcoming weekend will certainly clear that up for the people of Weiner, Arkansas. To celebrate a positive change in direction with its hot dog products and to capitalize on marketing opportunities, Oscar Mayer is using a drone (among other vehicles) to bring the people of Weiner, Arkansas all the hot dogs they can eat for July 4.

The company's "WienerFleet" has been comprised of three vehicles that bring hot dogs to the people—up until now. This time around, Oscar Mayer will not only be delivering a purportedly much healthier variety of their product, but is adding a drone and a motorcycle to its fleet. The "WienerDrone" and "WienerCycle" will be joining the fleet's "WienerMobile", "WienerRover", and "WienerMini" in handing out the new line of sausages to the town of Weiner, Arkansas in partnership with Hands Across America. While the WienerDrone can carry one hot dog per delivery, the WienerCycle has a sidecar which serves as a warming compartment for the sausages.

The fleet additions are part of Oscar Mayer celebrating it now being the first American brand to remove all nitrates and nitrites from its line of classic hot dog sausages, without changing its price point by a single cent, according to a press release.

It's always great to see huge corporations such as Oscar Mayer make positive changes in their product, such as removing any byproducts or added preservatives. It's even more exciting when those changes fuse together with the world of drones.

The "WienerDrone" is the first hot-dog delivering drone of its kind, and is joining a fleet of other vehicles designed to do the same, albeit for different scenarios. While the WienerMobile is suited for long-distance deliveries, the WienerCycle more well-equipped for narrow, inner-city deliveries—the WienerDrone can complete short-distance aerial deliveries that are inaccessible to other members of the fleet, before returning to its hub when finished.

Take a look at this promotional WienerFleet video from Oscar Mayer, which should give you a clearer look at what each of these vehicles can do.