iRobotics Challenges Tech Giants to Drone Race Across Pacific

iRobotics, a small drone start-up in Tokyo's Shinjuku district, is challenging tech giants (as well as any other confident opposition)to race them across the Pacific Ocean before the end of 2018.

The proposed drone race, which is to begin in Tokyo and end in San Francisco, could seem overly ambitious for such a young company. After all, iRobotics was only founded in 2016. But before you think that their eager attitude might lead to their downfall, consider the recent developments in air traffic systems and management. It is in part the evolution of software and navigational systems such as Project Wing's that enables companies like iRobotics to consider challenges like flying across several thousand miles of ocean.

The company is focused on building a drone that operates in-between the two altitudes that distinguish hobby drones and corporate, high-altitude drones. This, in part, serves the price-ceiling iRobotics has in mind well. According to COO of iRobotics Kenji Koseki, "It makes it possible to get the best of both worlds. We're aiming for a price of around $100,000 per drone, which means that they'll be able to cover wide expanses and both deliver infrastructure, like internet connection, and handle transportation."

Take a look at an early mock-up of the kind of drone iRobotics has in mind below.