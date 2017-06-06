A Genetically-Modified Dragonfly Could Be the Smallest Drone Ever

We've seen this happen before—the more popular a device becomes, the smaller it gets as time goes on. From companies trimming the bulk off televisions to make them slimmer or competing to make the thinnest laptop yet, it's just part of the natural evolution of electronics and our inherent urge to keep improving.

Well, it's time for the drone industry to follow suit, and researchers at Charles Stark Draper Laboratory and Howard Hughes Medical Center have figured out an efficient way to reduce the bulk and size of regular drones—by using a live, controllable, genetically-engineered insect instead. Welcome, to the first half-animal, half-machine drone, ever.

While the DragonflEye (clever), which is equipped with tiny solar-powered cells on its back, takes care of the flying, it's not the one in control. Researchers at Charles Stark Draper Lab and Howard Hughes Medical Institute have developed a software that controls the hardware, so to speak. The live insect has been modified not only on the outside by solar cells and small data-gathering sensors, but internally, as well.