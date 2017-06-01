Atlanta's Giant Airport Using Drones to Maintain Its Runways

According to NPR's Marketplace, the Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta is using drones to maintain its runways. It makes complete sense for the world's busiest airport to use drone technology to their benefit, as they're cheap, quick, and can take high-quality images and videos.

In Atlanta's case, these drones are tasked with taking aerial photographs of the runways. Hartsfield-Jackson is in need of repairs, and the drone shots can easily be turned into computer models that can help diagnose the issues the runways are facing.

According to Chaim Van Prooyen, who is overseeing the potential repair project, "This will allow us to 3-D map the runway and be able to see detailed cracks and be able to plan better for replacing the runways."

Take a look this photograph below, captured by drone. It's easy to see how some of the deteriorating areas, captured by drone and processed into a computer model, could diagnose the faults and imperfections more efficiently than manual inspection of the same area. Van Prooyen told Marketplace a drone can finish in half the time of that old-school method of inspection.