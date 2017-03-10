John Surtees, F1 and Motorcycle Racing Hero, Dies at 83
Surtees is the only person who has ever won world championships with both motorcycles and F1 racing.
Formula One and motorcycle racing world champion John Surtees died at age 83, according to a statement released by the Henry Surtees Foundation Friday morning.
Surtees was in intensive care at a hospital in London after being admitted for an existing respiratory condition, according to the statement.
Surtees took the F1 world championship win for Ferrari in 1964 and also won the GP motorcycle championship four times in the years 1956, 1958, 1959, and 1960. The racing legend is the only person who has won world champions on motorcycles and in F1 racing. For more information on Surtees's life and career, check out F1's official hall of fame page.
"We deeply mourn the loss of such an incredible, kind and loving man as well as celebrate his amazing life," said the family in the Facebook statement. "He has set a very real example of someone who kept pushing himself at his peak and one who continued fighting until the very end."
Motorsport fans and automotive industry professionals on Twitter reacted to the news Friday morning.
