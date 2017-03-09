FIM Endurance Motorcycle Racing Champion Anthony Delhalle Killed in Testing

Motorcycle racer Anthony Delhalle, 35, was killed in a crash Thursday morning at the Nogaro Circuit in France, a statement from the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme confirmed.

The Suzuki rider crashed at the end of the track's front straight in the first testing session for the 24 Heures Motors race, Motorsport.com reports. Despite receiving immediate attention from medics, Delhalle succumbed to his injuries.

"Anthony came out straight, without reason or loss of grip," said teammate Vincent Philippe to Motorsport.com. "It's incredible and inexplicable. I feel like a part of me has gone."

The racer competed with the Junior Team Suzuki team where he won three 24-hour races in 2006 and 2007. With the Qatar Endurance Racing team from 2008 to 2010, Delhalle won three Stock World Championship races. By 2016, he had five world titles under his belt.

"On behalf of the motorcycle community, the FIM extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends and team of Anthony Delhalle," the FIM wrote in a statement. "He will be sorely missed."

Delhalle is survived by his wife and two children.