Alex Zanardi Is the Inspirational Racing Driver Motorsports Deserves

Italian racing champion Alex Zanardi lost both legs in a 2001 crash, but in the years since he's become an inspirational figure, winning three gold medals at the Paralympic Games and returning to motorsports in a big way. This year he's running the Rolex 24 at Daytona in a BMW M8 GTE with hand controls he co-created with BMW Motorsport engineers. Zanardi's raced using prosthetic legs, but an all-new hand-control setup will let him do longer stints in endurance races.

The throttle's controlled via a carbon-fiber paddle, a small, pull-push rocker engages up- and downshifts, and a combination brake lever and downshift trigger (genius!).