NASCAR Cup Series Veteran Jamie McMurray to Join Fox Sports Broadcasting Team

McMurray confirmed the announcement by tweeting, "Excited to join the NASCAR On Fox team in 2019, and looking forward to this next chapter of my career. Thanks to all who made it possible."

Starting in February, the 42-year old Joplin, Missouri native will be a part of the network's NASCAR Race Day pre-race show and the NASCAR Race Hub midweek news program.

Jamie McMurray will join Fox Sports' NASCAR broadcast team as an analyst for the 2019 season, the network's officials confirmed on Wednesday.

On Dec. 4, Chip Ganassi Racing announced that Kurt Busch will replace McMurray behind the wheel of the No.1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and hoped that Jamie would take on a managerial role within the organization.

During his 17 years as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, McMurray scored seven victories, 63 top-fives, 168 top-10s, 11 poles, and has led 1,897 laps.

Before hanging up his helmet and firesuit at the end of the 2018 season, McMurray did get his feet wet in the broadcasting world by appearing on Race Hub in late October and early November. In 2017 and '18, McMurray also was a guest race analyst in the booth for a pair of Xfinity Series events on Fox Sports.

"As my driving career got closer to the end, I thought about doing TV but wasn't sure until I did a couple of NASCAR Race Hub shows at the end of the year," said McMurray in a release provided by the network. "I really enjoyed it more than I expected. It's a whole new world, but that's what I am most excited about—the new challenge and discomfort that comes with doing something completely out of my element."

Even with Jamie McMurray's confirmation of joining Fox Sports, his future role at Chip Ganassi Racing is yet to be determined. As previously reported, CGR has offered McMurray a final Cup Series ride in the 2019 Daytona 500 before shifting to a potential managerial position.

As of now, Jamie McMurray is the only confirmed member of Fox Sports' NASCAR broadcasting team for the 2019 season. Additional members of the crew will be announced at a later date.