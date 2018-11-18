William Byron Claims 2018 NASCAR Rookie of the Year Honors

William Bryon is the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year, NASCAR announced Thursday. He clinched the honor with a ninth-place finish in the Can-Am 500 at ISM Raceway near Phoenix on Nov. 4.



“We are proud of William Byron and the No. 24 Camaro ZL1 team for winning the 2018 Cup Series Rookie of the Year title,” Chevrolet U.S. Vice President of Performance Vehicles and Motorsports Jim Campbell said in a press release from Chevrolet. “It’s great to have William on Team Chevy and we look forward to more great things from him in the future.”



Team owner Rick Hendrick moved Byron up to NASCAR’s Cup Series to drive the No. 24 Chevrolet after the driver won the 2017 Xfinity Series championship as a driver for JR Motorsports, co-owned by Hendrick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Byron had four top-10 finishes in 36 races, including a best finish of sixth at Pocono Raceway.