Verstappen Wins, Lewis Hamilton Takes 5th F1 World Title at 2018 Mexican Grand Prix

As of the end of the Mexican Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG is now a five-time world Formula 1 champion, and Max Verstappen is a five-time Grand Prix winner.

Polesitter Daniel Ricciardo got a poor launch when the red lights went out, allowing both Verstappen and Hamilton past. Tight racing in the opening stages of the race forced McLaren's Fernando Alonso to retire just five laps in, forcing the first Virtual Safety Car (VSC) of the race. Title leader Hamilton struggled with tire graining and became the first frontrunner to stop for tires, springing for a set of supersofts after 11 laps. His teammate Valtteri Bottas mimicked the move soon afterward, Ricciardo following in their footsteps a lap later and Verstappen the next.

Hamilton and Ricciardo threaded their way back around Kimi Räikkönen in the opening corners of Lap 17, having dipped behind during their pit stops. While they opened a gap to Kimi, title challenger Sebastian Vettel made a pit stop of his own, Räikkönen following at the end of his lap.

A second VSC came on Lap 31 when Renault driver Carlos Sainz Jr. pulled over in the stadium section of the track, his car expired. The VSC deactivated on Lap 32, permitting Vettel's attack on Ricciardo, which succeeded on Lap 34. Vettel took Hamilton five laps later through Turn 1, Hamilton putting up no fight. Homeland hero Sergio Perez of Force India disappointed his fans on Lap 40 with a race retirement, his first at the Mexican Grand Prix.