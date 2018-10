Track/Side: Race Day at the 2018 F1 United States Grand Prix

The 2018 United States Grand Prix was genuinely an entertaining event, a treasured commodity in the Formula 1 scene given Mercedes' long-standing dominance of the sport. After rain early in the weekend, the skies cleared and left near-perfect racing conditions for drivers and fans alike. The Drive was trackside on race day and, after spending hours walking the grounds of America's lone GP circuit with cameras in hand, we came away with these shots to highlight the drama and pantomime of motorsport's top-level cars and personalities.