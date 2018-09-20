MotoAmerica's Josh Herrin on His New Team, the Power of Social Media, and What it Takes to Be a Pro

For round nine of the MotoAmerican series, The Drive trekked to a very damp New Jersey Motorsports Park and spoke with fan-favorite Josh Herrin. Herrin has been around the block and back as one of the most experienced riders in the Superbike class. The 28-year-old has been pursuing his professional motorcycle racing career for the last 12 years, most recently with the newly-formed team: Attack Performance.

It's a fitting name given Herrin's scrappy, any-means-necessary reputation. A MotoAmerica official told me a story from earlier in the season, when Herrin's transporter broke down on the way to a race. Herrin rode his street-legal Yamaha R1, the same bike he races with, to the track, borrowed parts from other teams, manufactured the ones he couldn't, and raced the bike legally in the Superbike class.

Herrin will tell you he's at the track to have fun. But underneath the lighthearted exterior, Herrin's out to reinvent the sport. He tells anyone who asks that his number-one goal is to get fans back to the track. His ambition: to grow road racing to its full potential as a sport in the U.S.—and to be the face of that movement along the way. He pointed out that 28 is typically the tail-end of a career, but that his efforts to create Attack Performance, and successfully get back on the bike, are steps in the right direction.