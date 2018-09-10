Justin Allgaier Wins 5th NASCAR Xfinity Series Race of 2018 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Allgaier is racking up his NASCAR Xfinity Series wins this season.
Justin Allgaier claimed a delayed win in the Lilly Diabetes 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday. The race was originally scheduled for Saturday but the green flag was delayed two days due to rain.
“I know this weekend didn’t go as planned,” Allgaier said. “I used to come here all the time. I’d sit in the grandstands watch the Indy 500. I sat for the first however many Brickyard 400 up there in [Turn 1]. That’s why I wanted to do a burnout down there. This one is for my dad, because at the Brickyard Crossing up there, he drove me up here every Wednesday night during the winter so that I could take classes to be the best I could be, as not only a good driver inside the car but outside the car. That’s about [3.5 hours]. Hats off to him.”
The win was Allgaier’s fifth of the 2018 season and led a JR Motorsports one-two finish, as teammate Tyler Reddick finished second.
John Hunter Nemechek and Daniel Hemric were stage winners, with Nemechek running up front at the end of the first stage at lap 30 and Hemric leading the way at lap 60. Allgaier led 24 of the first 30 laps, but a restart with one lap remaining in the stage led to a four-wide stage finish in which Allgaier wound up fourth to Nemechek, Ryan Preece, and Cole Custer.
Nemechek ran near the front throughout most of the race, but he hit the wall and his car caught fire in the closing laps.
After Matt Tifft and Reddick led laps early in the second stage, Hemric took a lead on lap 38 that led to his stage win.
Tifft also led laps early in the final 40-lap stage of the race, as did Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell, before Allgaier took his final lead soon after the final restart of the race with 17 laps remaining.
Pole sitter Ryan Blaney finished third.
“You can’t pass anybody,” Blaney said. ”You can give it the best charge you want, but you don’t have a train there. It’s not really a lot of fun, but I’m proud of the Menards team. I sped on pit road the last stop, and that sealed our fate, so I thought I lost it for us. I had a good enough car to drive back up through there, but you get to a place running wide-open, and you stall out, and you can’t do anything.”
LILLY DIABETES 250 RESULTS:
1. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 Chevrolet
2. Tyler Reddick, No. 9 Chevrolet
3. Ryan Blaney, No. 22 Ford
4. Chase Elliott, No. 23 Chevrolet
5. Daniel Hemric, No. 21 Chevrolet
6. Matt Tifft., No. 2 Chevrolet
7. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
8. Austin Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
9. Chase Briscoe, No. 60 Ford
10. Brandon Jones, No. 19 Toyota
11. Ryan Reed, No. 16 Ford
12. Ross Chastain, No. 4 Chevrolet
13. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 Chevrolet
14. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Chevrolet
15. Joey Gase, No. 35 Chevrolet
16. B.J. McLeod, No. 15 Chevrolet
17. Vinnie Miller, No. 01 Chevrolet
18. David Starr, No. 52 Chevrolet
19. Alex Labbe, No. 36 Chevrolet
20. Garrett Smithley, No. 0 Chevrolet
21. Chad Finchum, No. 40 Toyota
22. Ryan Truex, No. 11 Chevrolet
23. Caesar Bacarella, No. 8 Chevrolet
24. Josh Williams, No. 90 Chevrolet
25. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Chevrolet
26. Mike Harmon, No. 74 Chevrolet
27. Tommy Joe Martins, No. 78 Chevrolet
28. Ryan Preece, No. 18 Toyota
29. Cole Custer, No. 00 Ford
30. J.J. Yeley, No. 38 Chevrolet
31. Michael Annett, No. 5 Chevrolet
32. Morgan Shepherd, No. 89 Chevrolet
33. Ty Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
34. Austin Cindric, No. 12 Ford
35. Elliott Sadler, No. 1 Chevrolet
36. Spencer Boyd, No. 76 Chevrolet
37. Brandon Hightower, No. 66 Dodge
38. Josh Bilicki, No. 45 Toyota
39. Bayley Currey, No. 55 Toyota
40. Jeff Green, No. 93 Chevrolet
UP NEXT: The NASCAR Xfinity Series will put a period on its 2018 regular season Sept. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will mark the first time the series has raced twice in a year at the track. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson won an Xfinity Series race at LVMS in March.
- RELATEDNASCAR Teams Honor Young Race Fan With Leukemia Who Passed Away at Age 11Caleb Hammond will be remembered by the entire motorsport community as 12 NASCAR entries wear special #TeamCaleb stickers on Monday.READ NOW
- RELATEDMatt DiBenedetto to Leave Go FAS Racing at End of 2018 NASCAR SeasonMatt DiBenedetto wants a chance to race for a more competitive, top-tier NASCAR team.READ NOW
- RELATEDReport Puts Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing for 2019 NASCAR SeasonKey members of Furniture Row Racing's No. 78 team reportedly moving to Joe Gibbs Racing to take over the No. 19 team.READ NOW
- RELATEDFurniture Row Racing to Shut Down After 2018 NASCAR SeasonThe reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship team fell victim to sponsorship withdrawal.READ NOW