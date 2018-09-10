Justin Allgaier Wins 5th NASCAR Xfinity Series Race of 2018 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Justin Allgaier claimed a delayed win in the Lilly Diabetes 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday. The race was originally scheduled for Saturday but the green flag was delayed two days due to rain.



“I know this weekend didn’t go as planned,” Allgaier said. “I used to come here all the time. I’d sit in the grandstands watch the Indy 500. I sat for the first however many Brickyard 400 up there in [Turn 1]. That’s why I wanted to do a burnout down there. This one is for my dad, because at the Brickyard Crossing up there, he drove me up here every Wednesday night during the winter so that I could take classes to be the best I could be, as not only a good driver inside the car but outside the car. That’s about [3.5 hours]. Hats off to him.”



The win was Allgaier’s fifth of the 2018 season and led a JR Motorsports one-two finish, as teammate Tyler Reddick finished second.

Getty Images for NASCAR Ryan Blaney and Justin Allgaier up front at the green flag Ryan Blaney [22] and Justin Allgaier [7] start on the front row for the Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 10, 2018.

John Hunter Nemechek and Daniel Hemric were stage winners, with Nemechek running up front at the end of the first stage at lap 30 and Hemric leading the way at lap 60. Allgaier led 24 of the first 30 laps, but a restart with one lap remaining in the stage led to a four-wide stage finish in which Allgaier wound up fourth to Nemechek, Ryan Preece, and Cole Custer.



Nemechek ran near the front throughout most of the race, but he hit the wall and his car caught fire in the closing laps.



After Matt Tifft and Reddick led laps early in the second stage, Hemric took a lead on lap 38 that led to his stage win.

Getty Images for NASCAR Busy on pit road Teams perform routine pit stops during a caution in the Lilly Diabetes 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 10, 2018