IMSA Driver Sheena Monk Crashes Lamborghini Super Trofeo at Laguna Seca's Corkscrew

Sheena Monk, the driver of the No. 7 Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo, completed three laps before crashing at this weekend's Continental Tire Monterey Grand Prix . Monk made contact with the barrier at Turn 8 at Laguna Seca. She reportedly suffered from brake failure causing the racecar to go airborne after impact. Monk was transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center where "she is awake and alert," according to an official statement from IMSA .

Turn 8, also known as the Corkscrew at Laguna Seca, is regarded as one of the most challenging raceway turns in the country. In addition to the sharp chicane, this part of the track also features a considerable elevation change. And because of the blind crest leading up to it, approaching the Corkscrew can easily be misjudged resulting in an inevitable crash.

The accident initially triggered a full-course caution, which then led to a four-minute red flag. Footage of the crash shows Monk avoiding collisions with William Hubbell, driver of the No. 69 Lamborghini, and Randy Sellari, driver of the No. 10 Lamborghini, before reaching the gravel trap. She was in 16th place at the time.

Taylor Proto and Edoardo Piscopo, drivers of the No. 50 Lamborghini, went on to finish in first place. The winning team completed 15 laps during the 50-minute race. The Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo uses a modified version of the roadgoing Huracan's 5.2-liter V-10 engine. The race car produces 620 horsepower and retails for $295,000.