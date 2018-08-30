Racing Fans Worldwide Can Now Lap the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Google Maps Street View

A new partnership between the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Google will allow fans from around the world to take an exciting lap around the famous oval where the world's largest single-day spectator sporting event is held every year: the Indy 500.

The detailed imagery was captured by a Google Maps Street View 360-degree camera that lapped the 2.5-mile oval moments before the 2018 Indy 500 got underway. As a result, fans who can't physically make it out to the Speedway are now able to visit the famous venue and get a feel for what the atmosphere is like right before the green flag drops.

With single-day attendance figures easily surpassing 300,000 bodies, there quite literally isn't anything else in the sporting events realm that comes close to the 500-mile race. And unlike other events of its kind, the Indy 500 is feverishly celebrated throughout the entire city of Indianapolis and the state of Indiana.