Toyota Withdraws Grand Prix of Long Beach Sponsorship After 44 Years

The 2018 running of the Long Beach Grand Prix marked Toyota's 44th consecutive year of sponsorship of the event, and as revealed on Thursday, its last. Event officials announced in a formal statement that Toyota will not renew its backing for next season's trip to the SoCal streets, ending what has been a long-serving relationship with the hallmark race.

Starting in 1975, Toyota's eponymously-promoted event has brought the greats of open-wheel racing to the Golden State. Drivers such as Mario Andretti, Al Unser Jr., and a list of other legends have earned the title "King of the Beach" by winning at the temporary road course, bringing major historical significance to the contest.

The Grand Prix Association of Long Beach gave the following declaration on August 16: