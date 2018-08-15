Report: Carlos Sainz Jr. to McLaren for 2019 Formula 1 Season
One Spaniard out, another in? The announcement is supposedly coming later this week.
In the wake of Fernando Alonso's announcement that he will not race in Formula 1 come 2019, a replacement for the Spaniard has already been identified as his countryman, Carlos Sainz Jr.
A report from ESPN UK claims that McLaren will confirm Sainz's move from the Renault factory team to its sole remaining customer for 2019 sometime later this week, with the Woking-based team electing him as a backup for its first choice of Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian will be Sainz's replacement at Renault in 2019 regardless of Sainz's destination, the team confirmed earlier this month.
Sainz may have access to the McLaren seat through his manager, Luis Garcia Abad, who also manages incumbent Alonso. If Sainz does end up at McLaren, it may be reasonable to expect him to stay for 2020 as well, as he expressed a desire for his next contract to be a two-year affair, according to a July report by Autosport.
The Drive contacted McLaren for comment on this allegation and we will update when we receive a response.
Confirmation of Sainz's move to McLaren would have immediate effects on the complex 2019 driver market. No longer being at Red Bull would effectively remove Pierre Gasly's competition for Ricciardo's soon-to-be-vacant seat, and he would simplify selection for Haas, to whom he was tenuously linked. It could also force Toro Rosso-Honda to source a driver from outside the Red Bull pipeline (it has no FIA Super License-eligible juniors), such as McLaren junior Lando Norris or its current number two, Stoffel Vandoorne. Such a move could be a saving grace for the uncertain future of the latter's career.
- RELATED[Updated] The Comprehensive 2018 Formula 1 Driver Market BreakdownInside, we dissect F1 free agency and make the connections which may lead to a major change in the 2019 ecosystem.READ NOW
- RELATEDF1 Team Force India Finds a BuyerThere's light at the end of the tunnel, and it shines from the Great White North.READ NOW
- RELATEDF1: McLaren Came 'Pretty Close' to Ricciardo DealA move to McLaren would have been even more shocking than the switch from Red Bull Racing to Renault that the Aussie announced on Friday.READ NOW
- RELATEDRed Bull Tells McLaren It Has to 'Wait a Long Time' for Tech Director Key TransferRed Bull has James Key locked into a long-term deal, Helmut Marko has reiterated.READ NOW
- RELATEDHaas Welcomes Re-opening Talks With Pietro Fittipaldi on F1 Test OpportunityFittipaldi's talks with Haas were put on hold as a consequence of his horrific LMP1 crash at Spa-Francorchamps back in April.READ NOW