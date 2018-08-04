F1: McLaren Came 'Pretty Close' to Ricciardo Deal

Daniel Ricciardo's surprise announcement that he's moving from Red Bull Racing to Renault after the 2018 season shocked the world of Formula 1 on Friday, but according to McLaren CEO Brown, his team came close to an even bigger upset. Speaking to Racer, Brown stated that according to his beliefs "it was pretty close" between Renault and his team McLaren.

"I think he had a strong desire to leave [Red Bull Racing] and I think it was probably pretty close between us and Renault, but ultimately Daniel would be the best person to tell you how close", said Brown, who admitted McLaren had "a couple of meetings" with Ricciardo. "We are big fans of Daniel", remarked Brown. "How close we were to getting him, I think only Daniel knows the answer to that question."