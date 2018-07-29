Preview: The Gander Outdoors 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono

If you’re keeping count, Kevin Harvick has two Busch Pole Awards, 15 top-fives, 16 top-10s, and six Cup race wins this season. Harvick secured his first career pole at Pocono this weekend, but once the celebrations were over, NASCAR snatched the position from him after he failed post-qualifying inspection.

The 2014 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Champion will be in good company as he starts from the back of the field at Pocono Raceway. Kyle Busch, the 2015 NASCAR Cup champion, along with Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace, William Byron and several other drivers will also be relegated to the rear after their qualifying times were disallowed for failing post-qualifying inspections. NASCAR awarded Daniel Suarez the Busch Pole Award for the Gander Outdoors 400 after Harvick’s car failed the body scan in after a stellar outing in quali. It's Suarez's first Busch Pole Award of his career.