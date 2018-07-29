Preview: The Gander Outdoors 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono
Who didn't fail post-qualifying inspection for the NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway?
If you’re keeping count, Kevin Harvick has two Busch Pole Awards, 15 top-fives, 16 top-10s, and six Cup race wins this season. Harvick secured his first career pole at Pocono this weekend, but once the celebrations were over, NASCAR snatched the position from him after he failed post-qualifying inspection.
The 2014 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Champion will be in good company as he starts from the back of the field at Pocono Raceway. Kyle Busch, the 2015 NASCAR Cup champion, along with Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace, William Byron and several other drivers will also be relegated to the rear after their qualifying times were disallowed for failing post-qualifying inspections. NASCAR awarded Daniel Suarez the Busch Pole Award for the Gander Outdoors 400 after Harvick’s car failed the body scan in after a stellar outing in quali. It's Suarez's first Busch Pole Award of his career.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schedule:
Gander Outdoors 400: (Follow live)
The Place: Pocono Raceway
The Date: Sunday, July 29, 2018
The Time: Approximately 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN, 2:00 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 400 miles (160 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 50), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 100), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 160)
Press Pass: (Watch live)
Gander Outdoors: 11:30 a.m. ET
Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race broadcast: 5:30 p.m.
Unofficial Starting Lineup
(Position, Driver, Manufacturer, Speed)
1. Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 176.988
2. Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 176.429
3. Erik Jones, Toyota, 176.391
4. Brad Keselowski, Ford, 176.298
5. Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 176.115
6. Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 176.084
7. Kurt Busch, Ford, 175.363
8. Martin Truex, Jr., Toyota, 175.247
9. Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 174.764
10. Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 174.622
11. Matt Kenseth, Ford, 174.236
12. Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 173.110
13. Michael McDowell, Ford, 173.000
14. A.J. Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 172.685
15. Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 172.500
16. David Ragan, Ford, 172.278
17. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Ford, 172.022
18. Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 171.373
19. Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 168.814
20. J.J. Yeley, Toyota, 168.783
21. Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 168.710
22. Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 168.045
23. Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 167.389
24. Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 166.741
25. Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 165.819
26. B.J. McLeod, Chevrolet, 165.789
27. Timmy Hill, Toyota, 164.678
28. Kyle Busch, Toyota, ----
29. Kevin Harvick, Ford, ----
30. Joey Logano, Ford, ----
31. Clint Bowyer, Ford, ----
32. Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, ----
33. Ryan Blaney, Ford, ----
34. Aric Almirola, Ford, ----
35. Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, ----
36. Paul Menard, Ford, ----
37. Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, ----
38. William Byron, Chevrolet, ----
39. Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, ----
40. Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, ----
Past 10 Winners at Pocono Raceway
(Year, Driver, Manufacturer)
2008, Carl Edwards, Ford
2009, Denny Hamlin, Toyota
2010, Greg Biffle, Ford
2011, Brad Keselowski, Dodge
2012, Jeff Gordon, Chevrolet
2013, Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet
2014, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Chevrolet
2015, Matt Kenseth, Toyota
2016, Chris Buescher, Ford
2017, Kyle Busch, Toyota
The NASCAR Cup Series started racing at Pocono twice a year in 1974. The past 10 winners above represent the second race of the year at Pocono Raceway. Martin Truex Jr. won the NASCAR Cup Series Battle at Pocono Raceway earlier this season.
Leading up to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race in Long Pond, PA, all attention has been on Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr., known this season as the Big Three. Kyle Busch has one win at Pocono and Truex Jr. has two. Harvick, who has 35 starts at Pocono, has never won a Cup race at the Tricky Triangle. Now that Harvick and Busch will start from the rear, their winning ways may be on hold for this week. With two-thirds of the Big Three being forced to fight from the rear of the field, the top question is, “will another driver step-up and dominate in their place?”
The Gander Outdoors 400 will mark Jimmie Johnson’s 600th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup start. In 33 starts at the 2.5-mile raceway, the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion has three wins. Riding one of the longest losing streaks of his NASCAR career, most of Johnson's fans are hoping his luck turns around this week.
