Consistency Key to Grosjean Keeping Haas Formula 1 Seat

According to Steiner, Haas is doing what it can to help Grosjean get his weekends off to a good start. "Iif he starts the weekend good, it normally goes good," he said, but admitted there's little more the team can do than set the car up the way Grosjean desires. "The rest he has to do."



Haas, which is in sixth in the constructors' championship but is widely considered to have the quickest midfield car behind Formula 1's big three Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull, finds itself in demand on the driver market. According to Steiner, the team isn't "shopping around," but has been approached by plenty of drivers. "There's people asking, and for obvious reasons."

Drivers like Force India's Sergio Pérez and Sauber's Charles Leclerc—a protegé of Haas' engine supplier and technical partner Ferrari—have been mentioned as possible replacements for Grosjean. Haas is expected to retain Magnussen in the other car. Steiner reckons the midfield driver market won't really heat up until front-runner Ferrari has decided whether it wants to retain Kimi Räikkönen or take a punt on Leclerc, and until it's clear, what the Renault factory team decides to do. "We will decide after the holiday what we want to do," he said.