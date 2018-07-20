Valtteri Bottas Re-Ups With Mercedes F1 For Contract Extension

Just one day after the team announced its new contract with four-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 has revealed it will officially retain its current driver lineup for the 2019 season by re-signing Valtteri Bottas.

Repeated top-level performances have earned the Finn a one-year guarantee with an option for 2020. As a result, the Silver Arrows team will keep its contemporary form until the end of the existing regulation era with vast changes to the series expected in 2021.

Bottas was pleased to confirm the deal on Friday, telling the media: "I'm going to be staying with the team in 2019 and then there is an option also for 2020. I'm really pleased. I love working with this team, I love the team spirit, the atmosphere in the team, and everyone is pushing so hard for the results."

"I will keep doing all my best to achieve those results, I will give 100 percent as always, so I am really pleased to stay with the team. I am very happy," Bottas concluded.