Scania Named MotoGP Sustainable Truck Supplier Until 2019
The fleet of semi-trucks run on hydrogenated vegetable oil instead of diesel.
Dorna Sports, the governing body of the MotoGP World Championship, announced a two-year contract with truck manufacturer Scania, which will serve as the racing series' sustainable truck supplier.
The contract will see the Swedish truckmaker provide transportation and logistics services to MotoGP and the MotoGP VIP Village starting immediately and until the end of the 2019 racing season. Scania began collaborating with MotoGP in 2014, but this new contract allows an allotment of 14 additional semi-trucks exclusively for the championship's operations.
“Our partnership with Scania is of great importance and we’re very happy to continue it for another two years,” said Pau Serracanta, managing director of Dorna Sports. “Sustainability is high on our agenda and having a partner like Scania on board is indispensable in our push towards reducing carbon emissions and making MotoGP greener and more sustainable than ever, year-on-year.”
Rather than running on gasoline, diesel, or natural gas, these European 18-wheelers operate on hydrogenated vegetable oil, otherwise known as HVO. This technology has been used by Scania since 2017 and has reduced emissions by 90 percent compared to regular fuel. A "Scania experience" booth has been installed at all MotoGP races in order to share with the fans the series' focus on sustainability and green practices.
“We are very pleased to partner Dorna in this project. Sustainable transport is available when partners such as Dorna and Scania accept the challenge, with close collaboration one of the keys. The Scania S500 and HVO are the perfect solutions to the logistical needs of the paddock and Dorna have already begun the shift toward sustainability—a shift that Scania wants to lead,” said Renata Perucci, communication director at Scania Ibérica.
The fleet of high-tech trucks is currently making its way to the Sachsenring for the German Grand Prix, where Scania Ambassador Marc Marquez has taken eight wins and pole positions in a row.
