Scania Named MotoGP Sustainable Truck Supplier Until 2019

Dorna Sports, the governing body of the MotoGP World Championship, announced a two-year contract with truck manufacturer Scania, which will serve as the racing series' sustainable truck supplier.

The contract will see the Swedish truckmaker provide transportation and logistics services to MotoGP and the MotoGP VIP Village starting immediately and until the end of the 2019 racing season. Scania began collaborating with MotoGP in 2014, but this new contract allows an allotment of 14 additional semi-trucks exclusively for the championship's operations.

“Our partnership with Scania is of great importance and we’re very happy to continue it for another two years,” said Pau Serracanta, managing director of Dorna Sports. “Sustainability is high on our agenda and having a partner like Scania on board is indispensable in our push towards reducing carbon emissions and making MotoGP greener and more sustainable than ever, year-on-year.”