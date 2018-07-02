NASCAR's Battle of the Kyle's at Chicagoland Speedway



The Final Lap



Throughout the race, there were some exciting battles. At lap 213 Kyle Busch took the lead for the first time during the race with Harvick running second. Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kyle Larson eventually moved up to second, which set up the clash of not only the race but the season. With less than five laps to go, Larson and Kyle Busch had a tough time getting around lapped traffic thanks in part to Ryan Newman, who is notorious for not letting cars pass him. Larson made contact with Kyle Busch with one lap to go. Larson recovered, but in true “Rowdy Busch” fashion, he returned the nudge and dumped him on Turn 4 of the final lap for the win. The move was met with an enormous amount of boos from the crowd. The drivers said it was just racing. "You don't like that kind of racing don't watch," said Kyle Busch. When asked about Kyle Busch intentionally wrecking him, Larson said, he wasn't upset.



