Behind the Scenes of Ducati's Triumphant Return to Pikes Peak 2018

Jason Chinnock is nowhere to be found inside the tent. This is notable for three reasons, all related: one, because Ducati’s top rider, Carlin Dunne, is currently racing up the side of a mountain towards a finish line 14,000 feet in the sky; two, because the tent is the designated area for the Ducati team to watch the official times as they’re posted to the electronic leaderboard; and three, because Chinnock is the chief executive officer of Ducati North America, and the company’s return to competition on Pikes Peak this year, and its attempt to reclaim the mountain’s heavyweight motorcycle-class record, was entirely his idea. A Record Consider for a moment what it means to set a record. It’s not hard to imagine: humans are natural, even obsessive record-keepers. We will, through some vestigial quirk, recall inconsequential achievements—most beers drunk in a sitting, an undefeated run of ping-pong. I remember very clearly the fastest I've ever driven: 197.6 mph in a Ferrari F12berlinetta on a Detroit proving ground runway. I remember that number as easily as my ATM code—not to mention every long second of it, the lightness of the steering wheel like we were in orbit, the agonizing climb from 196 mph to 197 and beyond as the thickening air became a brake on the machine—yet it has no tangible significance or effect on absolutely anything. And besides, it wasn't even 200 mph. Owning a notable record, the kind that inspires well-funded competition and international news coverage and maybe a commemorative hat, is simple to fantasize but difficult to comprehend. Try imagining being able to walk into any gathering of people, anywhere in the world—a birthday party in Tokyo or a Paris restaurant opening or an old logging bar in the Upper Peninsula—and stand up on a chair and say: I am the best at this, better than you or anyone, including all the people who have ever attempted it, famous or dead, going back through recorded history. And then everyone has to agree with you. We like records because they help us contextualize, in small and often bizarre ways, our species’ place in the universe. The natural world imposes certain limits, thanks to things like gravity and inertia and friction, and we keep probing the edges, looking for a little extra room, or possibly a way under. Exactly how far can someone swim? How much weight can a person lift? How fast can we get from here to way the hell up there? What if we add a bicycle? How about a car? Vehicle manufacturers also like records, because no opinion is involved; unlike an award, records are inarguable and mostly impervious to spin: no amount of persuasion can make 10 minutes quicker than nine minutes and 59 seconds, or make 217 miles per hour faster than 218. Of all the various types of records, there is one broad and unofficial category that carries the most weight, thanks to an inexact mixture of romance and a certain hardnosed prestige. That category is any record that risks death in the attempt. For a manufacturer, danger adds a short but powerful narrative; it says: people—and not just regular people but extraordinary people, courageous people, the type that risk death for glory—trust our machines with their lives.

Josh Condon / The Drive

Breaks and Breakthroughs In 2012, Carlin Dunne set a new motorcycle record on Pikes Peaks with a 9:52.819 run on a Ducati Multistrada 1200 S. It was the first time in the race's history—96 years old that year—anyone had broken the 10-minute mark on a bike. The second time the mark was broken was almost immediately afterward, when Dunne's Ducati teammate, Greg Tracy, ran the course on the same model bike in 9:58.262. Dunne's record would stand for five years. As often happens when a milestone falls, there are details about the circumstances worth mentioning. First, 2012 was the year when Pikes Peak Highway, the public road on which the race is run, was finally paved in its entirety. The course had been slowly adding blacktop since the 1950s, in fits and starts, but by the time Tracy and Dunne broke the 10-minute barrier it had become essentially a road course. Superbikes, utterly useless on dirt but optimized for asphalt, suddenly had a significant and likely insurmountable advantage. It probably wasn't surprising when Ducati announced it would not be returning to Pikes Peak in 2013. Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America, says he never liked the idea of superbikes competing on the mountain. Chinnock is large for a motorcycle rider, fair-skinned and with reddish hair, and moves through crowds with the joy of a man who for some years was made to sit in a cramped, crowded metal box, which he did as a tank pilot in the Army. He attended Colorado State University, and says he pushed for Ducati to compete at Pikes Peak during his earlier years with the company, before an executive stint at Lamborghini and being named North American CEO in January 2016. Superbikes had no place on Pikes Peak due to safety concerns, he said, and besides, the company had spent three years competing with itself—a particularly costly hobby even among expensive hobbies.

Racers sit under the long tent and go through elaborate visualizations, eyes closed, gently leaning into the handlebars or swaying in a chair, moving a hand like an orchestra conductor.