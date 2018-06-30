Formula Drift Drivers Sweep the HGK Challenge Podium

Earlier in the week, The Drive mentioned that you should probably take a look at the HGK Challenge taking place on Saturday. A trio of Formula Drift drivers was there to partake in the contest including Matt Field, Aurimas "Odi" Bakchis, and HGK Racing Team driver Kristaps Bluss , and that trio also happened to lock down the podium .

It was the first HGK Challenge that featured a full Formula Drift driver lineup on the rostrum.

Prior to the event, Bakchis wasn't even completely dedicated to competing in the HGK Challenge. He was vacationing in the area (Lithuania more specifically) and was rumored to be making an appearance at the event. He ended up pulling through and qualified seventh while only driving two warm-up laps, having never driven the track nor the car before. Bakchis would end up third overall.

Bluss, whose HGK Racing Team hosted the event, grabbed second place.