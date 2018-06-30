Acura Team Penske Fastest in Watkins Glen FP3, Rast Suffers Rollover Crash in Mazda Prototype

Acura Team Penske's Dane Cameron set the fastest time around Watkins Glen International in FP3 ahead of this weekend's IMSA Six Hours of The Glen. The American piloted his No. 6 Acura ARX-05 DPi to a 1:32.975 late in the morning session, shortly before the No. 77 Mazda RT24-P crashed majorly with Rene Rast behind the wheel, sending out a red flag and consequently ending the practice round.

After review, it's been confirmed that Rast made contact with the No. 73 Park Place GTD Porsche prior to flipping the car on its roof in the Esses. The German driver escaped seemingly unhurt from the crash and has been cleared to compete in Sunday's North American Endurance Cup round, a Mazda spokesperson confirmed to The Drive.

A pair of LMP2 cars completed the Prototype class' top three as JDC-Miller Motorsports' No. 85 Oreca went 1:33.137 in second. CORE Autosport's No. 54 entry of the same make came in third and narrowly edged out Paul di Resta in the No. 32 United Autosports Ligier.

In GTLM, the Chip Ganassi Racing tandem of Ryan Briscoe and Richard Westbrook topped the timesheets in their No. 67 Ford GT. Shortly behind them was Joey Hand in the No. 66 Ford entry who bested Patrick Pilet's quickest time in the No. 911 Porsche RSR.