Martin Truex Jr. Twist and Turns His Way to Victory at Sonoma Raceway 

The first road course race of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in the books. While Stewart-Haas Racing showed initial dominance at Sonoma Raceway in the Toyota/Save Mart 350, it was Martin Truex Jr. and the Furniture Row Racing team that went home with a victory. With 12 laps to go, Stewart-Hass drivers were running P3, P4, P5, and P6. At the close of the 110 lap race, Truex Jr. was the victor, taking the No. 78 Toyota Camry to Victory Lane for his third win of the year.



At lap 90, Martin Truex Jr. passed Kevin Harvick in turn 11 of the 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course for the lead and never looked back. Thanks to what can only be described as a “fake-out” pit road call right before Harvick and Bowyer pitted on lap 91, Truex Jr. all but secured the win. Despite banking on a late-race caution that never materialized after the pair pitted, it was an all top-10 affair for the Stewart-Haas team. Teammates Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer finished P2 and P3. Kurt Busch secured a sixth-place finish while Aric Almirola crossed the finish line in eighth. Chase Elliott broke up the Toyota and Ford show with a fourth-place finish.



