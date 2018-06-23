Meyer Shank Racing to Field Fourth of July-Themed Acura at Watkins Glen
The all-American driver team of Lawson Aschenbach and Justin Marks will tout the red, white, and blue livery.
To celebrate America's Independence Day at July 1's Six Hours of The Glen IMSA round, Meyer Shank Racing will dress its No. 93 Acura NSX GT3 in red, white, and blue. Adorned with freedom-loving motifs such as the Liberty Bell and, of course, the U.S. flag, the car will be piloted by the all-American driver team of Lawson Aschenbach and Justin Marks during next weekend's race at the New York track.
MSR has always drawn attention with its sharply-designed liveries, and this one keeps up that trend.
“I’m blown away by Watkins Glen livery for the No. 93 MSR Acura NSX GT3,” said Aschenbach. “Mike Shank has outdone himself again in creating an exciting wrap for the all-important six-hour race showcasing the red, white, and blue right before July the Fourth. As a proud American, it’s an honor to represent the United States of America!”
This isn't the first time that Shank's crew has gone all-out for the July classic. In years past, the Ohio-based team has run several schemes touting its American pride for the event at Watkins Glen International.
As it stands, Aschenbach and Marks sit fourth in the series' GT Daytona standings. They'll be looking to make up ground towards the current points leaders, Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow of Paul Miller Racing, at the upcoming North American Endurance Cup event.
