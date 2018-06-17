MotoGP: Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo Makes It Two in a Row in Catalunya

Jorge Lorenzo reminded the world what he's made of at the 2018 MotoGP Grand Prix de Catalunya where he conquered the top step of the podium with his bright red Ducati for the second consecutive race. Honda's Marc Marquez followed in a distant second place and Valentino Rossi in third.

Marquez launched alongside Lorenzo as soon as the lights went out at the Circuit de Catalunya, and despite having a better run down the straight, Lorenzo didn't make it easy for his compatriot and soon-to-be teammate. The Honda rider was able to make it stick on the first corner and successfully commandeered the lead of the race, but just one lap later, Lorenzo's pace proved to be superior and the Ducati's horsepower earned him the lead once more.