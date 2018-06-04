GM Executive Mark Reuss Issues Apology for Crashing Chevy Corvette ZR1

Mark Reuss, General Motors executive vice president of global product development, has issued an official apology for crashing the Corvette ZR1 pace car at this weekend's Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

The crash, which severely damaged the Corvette and triggered the sports car's airbags, happened while Reuss was making his way through the tricky Turn 1-2 sector following the temporary course's main straightaway. The Belle Isle circuit, which is known for its irregular surfaces and violent bumps, certainly played a role in the crash, but it was ultimately driver error that caused the incident. It's unclear whether it was IndyCar, Chevy, or both, who approved Reuss' driving of the pace car during the internationally televised sporting event.

First, it was General Motors that issued an official statement about the crash, naming variables like "weather" and "track conditions" as one of the many factors that contributed to the crash. Oddly enough, it was dry and sunny when the accident happened, and while heavy rain on Sunday morning washed away any rubber that had been worn into the circuit, the long skid marks on the ground point to the deactivation of the traction control system as the culprit.