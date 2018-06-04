GM Executive Mark Reuss Issues Apology for Crashing Chevy Corvette ZR1
The 755-horsepower Corvette rocketed towards the wall after losing traction coming out of Turn 2.
Mark Reuss, General Motors executive vice president of global product development, has issued an official apology for crashing the Corvette ZR1 pace car at this weekend's Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.
The crash, which severely damaged the Corvette and triggered the sports car's airbags, happened while Reuss was making his way through the tricky Turn 1-2 sector following the temporary course's main straightaway. The Belle Isle circuit, which is known for its irregular surfaces and violent bumps, certainly played a role in the crash, but it was ultimately driver error that caused the incident. It's unclear whether it was IndyCar, Chevy, or both, who approved Reuss' driving of the pace car during the internationally televised sporting event.
First, it was General Motors that issued an official statement about the crash, naming variables like "weather" and "track conditions" as one of the many factors that contributed to the crash. Oddly enough, it was dry and sunny when the accident happened, and while heavy rain on Sunday morning washed away any rubber that had been worn into the circuit, the long skid marks on the ground point to the deactivation of the traction control system as the culprit.
"We are thankful that there were no serious injuries," said a GM spokesperson. "Both the pace car driver and the series official were taken to the infield care center, where they were checked, cleared, and released."
"It is unfortunate that this incident happened. Many factors contributed, including weather and track conditions. The car’s safety systems performed as expected."
Meanwhile, today's apology from Reuss himself was much more descriptive and heartfelt:
"I want to thank you all for your well wishes today. I am ok," Reuss wrote on Facebook. "I have driven this course many many many times. I have paced this race in the wet, cold, hot, and calm. On Z06s, Grand Sports, and other things. It is never a casual thing for me, but an honor to be asked."
"Today I let down my friends, my family, Indycar, our city and my company. Sorry does not describe it. I want to thank our engineers for providing me the safety I know is the best in the world."
Reuss and his ride-along passenger, an IndyCar official, were both cleared from medical control and did not suffer any injuries as a result of the crash.
