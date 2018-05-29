Body Found Outside Indianapolis Motor Speedway Day After 2018 Indy 500: Report
A body was found in an Indianapolis Motor Speedway parking lot on Monday, one day after the 102nd running of the Indy 500, reports USA Today Sports.
Speedway, Indiana police were reportedly contacted around 1:45 p.m. Monday afternoon by campers who had stayed the night at the track after Sunday's race. According to reports, the man was found in a tent in Lot 2, located on Georgetown Road, across from the Gate 6 infield entrance.
Speedway Police spokesman Robert Dine said that the cause of death is still being determined, and currently, the situation is being investigated as a non-homicidal incident.
While it's unclear if the record-setting high temperatures at the venue were a factor in the death, nearly 200 visitors were reportedly treated for heat-related illnesses this past weekend.
The victim's age and name have not been released.
The Drive has reached out to the Speedway, Indiana Police Department for comment on the situation and will update this post with any new information.
