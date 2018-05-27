Will Power and Team Penske Win the Scorching-Hot 2018 Indy 500

Whether the high temperatures had something to do with it or it was purely an incident, James Davidson had to back off the throttle due to a "anti-roll bar jam" which made him a red and shiny roadblock in the eyes of last year's winner, Takuma Sato, who couldn't get out of the way fast enough to avoid him. The two drivers retired from the race after the severe crash on lap 48. Later on in the race, it was Ed Jones and Danica Patrick who retired from the race due to similar accidents on lap 58 and 68.

"The car was a little bit positive today and turning more than I wanted it to," said Patrick to reporters after being cleared from the medical center. "I was just having to chase it a lot."

From that moment on it seemed that everyone was affected by poor balance, as Sebastien Bourdais, Helio Castroneves, and Tony Kanaan suffered a similar fate. Castroneves went on to say that this was the first time a car had just "over-rotated" that much during a race.