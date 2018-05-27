Danica Patrick Retires From Final Race of Driving Career at 102nd Indy 500

Danica Patrick confirmed in February that she would end her racing career after the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500. In what the famed female driver dubbed the "Danica Double," she announced that she would compete in the 2018 Daytona 500, marking her NASCAR finale, and follow it up by driving at the race which she claims made her "relevant" at Indy Motor Speedway. After qualifying P7 and running towards the front through the first 100 miles, Patrick's race ended after a crash on lap 68 of 200.

© 2018 Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved

In an inopportune crash with the outside wall, Patrick's Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet was spun out and sent into the infield grass. While the cause of the wreck remains undetermined, Chip Ganassi Racing's Ed Jones suffered a similar incident just laps before without coming into contact with another car. Patrick was able to climb out of her No. 13 IndyCar uninjured after it came to a stop.