Danica Patrick Retires From Final Race of Driving Career at 102nd Indy 500
An emotional Patrick bid farewell to Indianapolis Motor Speedway after a crash on lap 68.
Danica Patrick confirmed in February that she would end her racing career after the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500. In what the famed female driver dubbed the "Danica Double," she announced that she would compete in the 2018 Daytona 500, marking her NASCAR finale, and follow it up by driving at the race which she claims made her "relevant" at Indy Motor Speedway. After qualifying P7 and running towards the front through the first 100 miles, Patrick's race ended after a crash on lap 68 of 200.
In an inopportune crash with the outside wall, Patrick's Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet was spun out and sent into the infield grass. While the cause of the wreck remains undetermined, Chip Ganassi Racing's Ed Jones suffered a similar incident just laps before without coming into contact with another car.
Patrick was able to climb out of her No. 13 IndyCar uninjured after it came to a stop.
"Today was really disappointing for what we were hoping for and what you want for your last race, but I'm grateful for all of it...I wish I could have finished stronger," Danica said when interviewed by ABC broadcasters.
When asked about her emotions on the incident and how it affected her, Patrick replied, "It's an entire career. But what really launched it was this, so it's both of them. I've had a lot of good fortune here and did still have some this month, it just didn't come on race day. But we had some good moments."
Patrick became the fourth driver to retire from Sunday's 500-mile race after James Davison and last year's Indy-winner Takuma Sato collided early on. The third DNF came as a result of the aforementioned Ed Jones retirement.
