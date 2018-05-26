This Is What It's Like to Live in Indianapolis During the Indy 500

Once upon a time, I visited Indianapolis to witness my very first Indy 500 race in person instead of the TV. It was an experience that I'll never forget, but I never truly understood the severity of the 500 until a few years after that race, when a previous employer relocated me to one place in the world that calls itself the "Racing Capital of the World."

Unlike the majority of races around the globe, regardless of the series, the Indy 500 is a month-long affair. There's no such thing as "racing weekend" in Indy, but there is such thing as "May," which is the same thing, really. In fact, there's a bit of a slogan that's used throughout the city (nowadays a hashtag) that goes: "Is It May Yet?" The pesky little saying gives newcomers, like me, an idea of what it's like to live here. Heck, there's even an opening weekend for racing activities in Indianapolis, much like there is an opening weekend for other sports that only require one ball—basketball, baseball, you catch my drift.