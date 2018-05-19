Preview: The $1 Million Dollar Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

New Rules



NASCAR may have foregone pit road speed limits for the All-Star Race, but cars will be slower than normal at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Engine restrictor plates used during the race will reduce horsepower. As part of the new rule package, NASCAR Cup cars will also use OEM specific aerodynamic ducts and a 2014 style splitter with the current radiator pan. A six-inch-high spoiler with two 12-inch ears on the rear deck will be visible.





All-Star History

The first All-Star Race was in 1985. During the early years, the race was appropriately named 'The Winston' for the series’ primary sponsor. NASCAR fans knew the race as 'The Winston Select' from 1994 to 1996. In 2004, NASCAR renamed the race to the 'Nextel All-Star Challenge' until Sprint bought Nextel. The race was known as the 'Sprint All-Star Race' from 2008 to 2016. Since then, the official name has transitioned to the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race.



