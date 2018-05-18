Honda Facing Questions of Pressure and Capacity in Red Bull Racing Engine Talks

Red Bull Racing and Honda officials have held talks at each of the previous two Grands Prix as they weigh up expanding their relationship with Honda currently supplying the squad’s junior team Toro Rosso with engines.

Toro Rosso switched to Honda power over the winter, following a switch from Renault, and their relationship has gotten off to a solid start. Red Bull Racing is still running Renault engines, but has long been critical of the French manufacturer's power units and lack of progress. The relationship between Red Bull Racing and Renault is a marriage of convenience at best, with the latest point of contention being a pending deadline for a decision on whether or not to continue with one another for 2019 and 2020.

With talks with Honda on their way in the meantime, the Japanese manufacturer has indicated it has 'many aspects' to consider before possibly signing up with Red Bull Racing, as Honda's General Manager of Motorsports Masashi Yamamoto told Autosport. "We are very positive. To deal with Red Bull is a really big thing for Honda, because they are a top team", said Yamamoto, who on the other hand singled out a point of caution, admitting: "This gives us a sort of pressure as an engine manufacturer."