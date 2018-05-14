Team Penske Collects 200th IndyCar Win of Its 50-Year History

IndyCar driver Will Power enjoyed a better-than-average weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he not only won from pole position, but he also delivered Team Penske's 200th IndyCar win. Furthermore, the Australian now ties Brazilian Helio Castroneves for the title of Penske's winningest driver of all time with 30 victories under his belt. Of course, that's only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Roger Penske's success. The popular racing organization was founded 50 years ago by "The Captain," as Roger Penske is called, but while other teams have struggled to remain in business, attract sponsors, and sign top talent, Team Penske has consistently remained one of the most successful teams in the history of the sport, delivering heaps of wins every year since the 1970's.

"You're given equipment week in, week out to win, and yeah, I have to say it's amazing to be a part of that history of Penske Racing because it's such a deep history," said Will Power after winning the IndyCar Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. "So yeah, I'm so grateful to be able to drive for this team. But 200 wins in IndyCar just shows Roger's determination and the way his team works and his passion for winning. It's a real pleasure to drive for him."

