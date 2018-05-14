Team Penske Collects 200th IndyCar Win of Its 50-Year History
Will Power beat the legendary Rick Mears and joined Helio Castroneves as Penske's winningest IndyCar driver.
IndyCar driver Will Power enjoyed a better-than-average weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he not only won from pole position, but he also delivered Team Penske's 200th IndyCar win. Furthermore, the Australian now ties Brazilian Helio Castroneves for the title of Penske's winningest driver of all time with 30 victories under his belt. Of course, that's only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Roger Penske's success.
The popular racing organization was founded 50 years ago by "The Captain," as Roger Penske is called, but while other teams have struggled to remain in business, attract sponsors, and sign top talent, Team Penske has consistently remained one of the most successful teams in the history of the sport, delivering heaps of wins every year since the 1970's.
"You're given equipment week in, week out to win, and yeah, I have to say it's amazing to be a part of that history of Penske Racing because it's such a deep history," said Will Power after winning the IndyCar Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. "So yeah, I'm so grateful to be able to drive for this team. But 200 wins in IndyCar just shows Roger's determination and the way his team works and his passion for winning. It's a real pleasure to drive for him."
This weekend's victory also marked Team Penske's 20th win at the famous Brickyard, although that figure includes wins both on the 2.5-mile oval and the internal road course. Other racing venues where Penske has claimed the chequered flag include 10 wins at Pocono, nine at Mid-Ohio, nine at the Texas Motor Speedway, and dozens more at others around the country. When it comes to most wins in a season, 1994 remains Penske's most successful year with 12 victories, with 10 in 2016 and 2017, and nine in 1979 and 2009.
While we're sure that The Captain truly savored his 200th win this past weekend, something tells us that he would've liked to reserve the big two-zero-zero for the Indy 500 coming up in two weeks' time.
- RELATEDRelive the Atmosphere of the IndyCar Grand Prix at Indy Motor SpeedwayRace cars, fighters jets, celebrities, and even a post-race track invasion dominated the 2018 IndyCar Grand Prix.READ NOW
- RELATEDTeam Penske's Will Power Cruises to Victory at the IndyCar Grand Prix at IndyThe Australian also collected Team Penske's 200th win of its 50-year history in the sport.READ NOW
- RELATEDMario Andretti Opens up About IndyCarDriver Mario Andretti reminisces about the sport he still dearly loves, 25 years after his last IndyCar victory.READ NOW