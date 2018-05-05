Cal Crutchlow Claims Pole at the MotoGP Gran Premio de España

LCR Honda Castrol's Cal Crutchlow snatched the pole position for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain away from hometown hero and fellow Honda rider Dani Pedrosa. Yamaha Tech 3's Johan Zarco amazed once again by making it to the front row of the grid in third spot.

The British rider surprised everyone once again by placing his independent-team Honda bike directly ahead of the factory Honda of Pedrosa, who was a disappointing 0.250 seconds behind Crutchlow. The final laps of the last qualifying session were tense as Marc Marquez seemed to be on a strong charge to steal pole from Crutchlow, but he ultimately lost some time on the last sector of the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.