Danica Patrick Completes Oval Indycar Refresher, Is Cleared for Indy 500

Patrick and company had to undergo a three-phase rookie orientation throughout the course of the day, which aims to familiarize drivers with their cars, the track, as well as other variables like grip, winds, and weather conditions before allowing them to run at full speed. IndyCar restricts the drivers from exceeding specific speed markers during each one of the three runs, with the third one being the fastest. Of course, a normal human's definition of "slow" varies from IndyCar officials, as the fastest speed set on Tuesday exceeded 220 miles per hour.

"It's been seven years since I drove an Indy car here," said Patrick, the first woman to lead the Indianapolis 500 (as a rookie in 2005) and the best female finisher of the race (third place in 2009). "Yeah, it's been a long time."

"I just wanted to get through today, get more comfortable, be able to get on with the job. There's been a lot of anticipation on this day for me."