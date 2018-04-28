Stewart-Haas Racing Waxes the Front Row for Start of 2018 Geico 500 at Talladega

Stewart-Haas Racing landed a commanding position for Sunday's Spring race at Talladega Superspeedway, qualifying one-two with Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch being the fastest pair of the field. Harvick's No. 4 Ford conclusively topped the final round with a 49.247-second lap which places him in the prime spot for his potential fourth win of the 2018 season. He'll be accompanied on the front row by Busch whose best effort of 49.340 seconds and 194.082 miles per hour nearly awarded him the first pole of his career at the Alabama track.

The team's speed was foreshadowed in the first round of qualifying with Kurt gapping the field for a low 49-second lap. At the time, others had been hovering near the 50-second mark, allowing the driver of the No. 41 Monster Energy-sponsored car to gain the advantage ahead of Q2. By the end of the penultimate session, it had become clear that Busch and Harvick were the frontrunners for a P1 start.

Times started to roll in the third and final quali period with Martin Truex Jr. beginning to tango with the SHR duo. Initially, the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion looked as if he could trump Harvick and Busch for the top spot; however, the two's respective last-minute runs disproved Truex's chances.