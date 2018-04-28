IMSA: 2018 Mid-Ohio 34-Car Entry List Revealed

The official entry list for this year's IMSA contest at Mid-Ohio reveals a total of 34 cars that will take to the course on May 4-6. Of the competitors that will participate in the series' return to this famed sportscar track, 14 of them fall into the Prototype category with eight manufacturer-backed GT Le Mans entries and 12 GT Daytona cars. After missing out on the Long Beach round of competition, the Pro-Am GTD class sees a healthy field of racers with several two-car efforts including Wright Motorsport and hometown-favorites Meyer Shank Racing. The other categories will be tasked with battling traffic on the 2.4-mile circuit with more Daytona Prototype internationals and LMP2-spec cars filling the grid than in any other division.

© 2018 Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved Meyer Shank Racing seeks glory in its native state of Ohio.

Notable omissions from the May contest include the Ferrari-supported Risi Competizione GTLM squad and Spirit of Daytona Racing's Cadillac DPi-V.R. This will be the second consecutive event without the two teams as they both sat out of Long Beach in mid-April. Such was expected of Risi as the crew announced earlier in the year that it will focus on North American Endurance Cup races, and as for SDR, it's still recovering from a tremendous crash at Sebring with Tristan Vautier behind the wheel that required a replacement of the car's carbon fiber tub.

© 2018 Rip Shaub. All Rights Reserved Spirit of Daytona Racing has opted not to enter the Mid-Ohio round of competition after its harsh Sebring incident in March.