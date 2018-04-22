Honda's Marc Marquez Wins Sixth Consecutive MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas

Andrea Iannone took advantage of his Suzuki's quick acceleration to jump to the lead of the race when the lights went out, but the Italian didn't have enough to hold a charging Marquez who was able to commandeer the lead of the race by the time the front runners got to Turn 12. From that moment on, Marquez managed the pace of the race in a calculated manner, expanding the gap to second place by as much as seven seconds.

"I never had this kind of race, leading the first lap and pushing to the end," said Marquez. "I always waited a little bit and attacked at the end. Today I felt like this: Just go. I had the pace, the race was so long, in the last four or five laps I was thinking already about dinner, because it was so long and this circuit is so difficult!"